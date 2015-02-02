Student Athlete: Tyler Bickley

Tyler Bickley, a junior shooting guard on Multnomah's men's basketball team, answers my questions!
|Tyler Bickley #4
gomulions.com
Major: Business
How long have you played basketball? 6 years
What do you like best about it?
My favorite thing about basketball is the relationships you build with your teammates. Throughout the ups and downs of the season, you struggle alongside one another, building each other up and competing against other teams. But the most satisfying part of basketball is when you win as a team and celebrating your victory together.
What is one of the most challenging things about basketball?
The most challenging part of this sport is getting everyone on the same page and working together. Many times you have one or two people who want to do their own things and it throws off the cohesion that the team has.
What do you like best about Multnomah’s team?
What I like most about Multnomah’s team is that we are all brothers in Christ. That is a unique element that Multnomah sports in general have over other programs.
What misconceptions do other people have about the Multnomah basketball team?
I think a lot of people see us as “too cool” to hang out with non-athletes. I think this misconception comes from the bigger, D-1 schools where their athletes get pampered and treated as royalty. The reality is, at Multnomah, we get treated exactly the same as the non-athletes, no special benefits, same amount of homework, same grading scale.
How can the Multnomah student body support your team?
The best way to support our team is simply coming to our games. Having a good crowd at our home gym is a huge encouragement and advantage in games.
JV team on their home court. That was only the second time in our school’s history that
we’ve beat them and we still have one more game against them this season.
TOMORROW, Tuesday, Feb. 3, Tyler and his teammates are playing against Portland Bible College here on Jim Skagen court at 7 p.m. Come out and support your Lions!!!
