Student Athlete: Trevyn Roberts

|#1 Trevyn Roberts
gomulions.com
by Laura Joy Griffith
Freshman guard Trevyn Roberts has been playing basketball for nine years and college ball for one. A psychology major, Trevyn has worked hard in the classroom and on the court his first year at Multnomah. What does he like best about basketball? “Winning,” he says. And what does he like best about Multnomah’s team? “They are fun,” he says. “My teammates are fun, coaches are fun.” And they’re nice. Trevyn thinks that a lot of other people have the misconception that Multnomah basketball players are jerks, but he is emphatically against that: “We’re all nice guys, I promise.”
The best way for Multnomah students to support their athletes is to show up at the games. Trevyn says it would mean a lot to him and his teammates if their fellow students would “go to the games and cheer as loud as possible and stand up and everything.” It’s a good idea! There are no more varsity home games this season, but Multnomah’s JV basketball team will be playing today (Monday the 23rd) at 5 o’clock and tomorrow (Tuesday the 24th) at 7 o’clock, here in Lytle Gymnasium. Come out and lose your voice supporting Trevyn and his team!
