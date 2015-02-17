Student Athlete: Lexie Govert

|Lexie Govert
Name: Lexie Govert
Year: Junior
Major: Psychology
Position: forward
Number: 4
How long have you played basketball? 13 years
What is one of the most challenging things about your sport?
The conditioning is always the toughest thing, but it’s worth it when it comes to game time.
What do you like best about Multnomah’s team?
I love the environment of encouragement and respect that we have for each other, and that is modeled by our coaches. They’ve really set that tone, and I’ve greatly appreciate them and my teammates.
What misconceptions do other people have about your team?
Well, one misconception is that since no one really comes to MU specifically to play women’s basketball that we are not serious about it. I don’t just speak for myself in that we are serious about it. We are here to compete and play as hard as we can.
How can the Multnomah student body support your team?
Well, the obvious answer is come to the games! I’ve appreciated the crowd we’ve had, it helps so much in games to have people in your corner rooting for you.
You've already played your last home game for this season, but there's always next year! What are you looking forward to about next season?
I’m looking forward to being able to play again especially with some of my teammates who were unable to play this year. I am also excited for the new (and tall) recruits who will be an addition to the team.
