by Laura Joy Griffith
Fashion journalists like to do this thing called "street style," where they go out and take pictures of stylish people on the street, and then post those pictures to blogs or publish them in magazines to serve as inspiration. I decided to do the same thing, only just on the Multnomah campus. Below are snapshots of some of your most stylish classmates. Lookin' good, Multnomah!
|Adrie Bickley softens the black of her jeans, booties, and backpack
with lighter colors and gentler shapes on top.
|Becka Naydiuk rocks a statement necklace with a simple and classic silhouette.
|Brenna Coy uses layers and an unexpected pop of color to liven up classic pieces.
|Chelsea Kopp's casual jeans and plain top still look chic
when paired with a classic coat, black beanie, and TOMS.
|It's a little bit backwoods-logger, a little bit Rebel Without a Cause: Clara DeHoog
pulls together rustic and rocker influences to create a classic-cool look.
|No one can pull off all-black quite like Darth Vader, Severus Snape, and Josh McKinley.
|Layers are key to TK Moffit's casual-chic style, in which his shoes,
scarf, backpack, and headphones all play a vital role.
Do you want to be featured in the next MU Street Style? Tag @multnomahmuse or #MUStreetStyle in your Instagram pics or send your picture to multnomahmuse@gmail.com. OR you may just get stopped in the hall, if your look is just that eye-catching
.
No comments:
Post a Comment