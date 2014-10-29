A Murder of Crows

On a cold night in October, as winter draws ever closer
I take a walk into the forest all alone on fallen snow
When I stumble on a clearing, as the trees are disappearing
And sit down and look up peering at a branch on which a crow
Has landed for a time to sit and stare at me this crow
As he looks on me below
I step closer to the willow on which this fine black fellow
Has perched his feet to look and see the world I walk and know
I extend my hand engaging, but the bird I am enraging
As he flies away unchanging to the East I watch him go
The fine black coat upon his back flapping as he goes
This single lonely crow
I stand out there in the open on the winter ground so frozen
And ponder the crow’s own thoughts as he flies off through the snow
What was his motivation? Was there ever hesitation?
As he left his lofty station and was gone away this crow
What was he thinking in his bird brain as he went away this crow
And I thought I’ll never know
I sink down into the grass there like a sheep put out to pasture
And looking to the sky I rest in the night’s cosmic glow
The frost still lightly falling I hear a distant squalling
And see my friend, recalling how he left so long ago
Upon remembering the hours, it was not so long ago
That he left me there, this crow
I see him coming through the forest across the midnight darkness
And see many more have joined him; he is not alone, my crow
So many black birds bringing notes of macabre singing
And their tune a frightful ringing such like I have never known
The flood of fine black feathers coming like I’ve never known
As they advance patient and slow
They moved onward as a phantom, in an order far from random
As a single seamless ghost of darkened shadow as they go
I saw them ever closer and I sensed incoming danger
So I fled right from the murder, to escape the mass of crows
I took off through the forest, fleeing the murder of crows
My feet falling on the snow
I run faster onward running, each foot and step I’m stumbling
The branches in my path come faster, falling to the snow
On hand and knee I’m crawling, after untimely falling
Their squalling, squawking calling, coming closer this I know
The birds will soon attack me and I will not leave I know
From this murder of crows
I see their black beaks glinting, as I look up at them squinting
Descending on my body, coming like the falling snow
Their beaks begin the biting, as I lie there in my writhing
I am trying to be fighting them, this mass murder of crows
This bird of night I followed off has killed me here my crow
Why me? I’ll never know
I lay there bleeding, dying, as the crows just take off flying
I know this is my deathbed with a blanket made of snow
I feel a peace descending as my life is at its ending
How I wish there were extending, but I fear it is not so
I wish to live and leave this scene but know it is not so
From the murder of crows
