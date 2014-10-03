Volleyball and Girla Sorensen

|Girla Sorensen
Photo courtesy of
Multnomah University
Name: Girla Sorensen
Year: Freshman
Major/Minor: Psychology
Sport: Volleyball
Position: opposite hitter
Number: 13/14
Q: How long have you played your sport competitively?
A: 5 seasons
Q: What do you like best about it?
A. What I like best about volleyball is having teammates. It is nice to be surrounded by teammates to build a relationship on and off the court with. Also it’s nice to have them when you need encouragement or guidance to better a play and be built up individually.
Q: What do you like best about Multnomah’s team?
A: What I like best about playing for Multnomah is the group of girls I am privileged to play volleyball with and the coaching staff that I am able to have for volleyball. I really enjoy the accountability we have for each other either.
Q: How can the Multnomah student body support your team?
A: The Multnomah student body can best support the volleyball team by coming to our games and cheering us on no matter what the outcome is. We love our fans and some of our energy, whether they know it or not, comes from their support that they give us.
Q: What are you looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: We as a team have mentioned that we are excited to see what God does throughout this season, and even after the season is over.
The MU volleyball team has a tournament on Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4. Come out to the games at 3, 5, and 7 on Friday and 10, 12, and 2 on Saturday!
