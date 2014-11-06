Student Athlete: Micah Sugiura

|Photo courtesy of
Multnomah University
Name: Micah Sugiura
Year: Junior
Major/Minor: Business
Sport: Men’s Soccer
Number: 10
Q: How long have you played your sport competitively?
A: 10 years
Q: What do you like best about it?
A: I really like soccer because I feel like it is a gentleman’s game. I have met some of my best friends through this sport. Soccer has taught me a lot about life because you will constantly make mistakes on the field, but when you make those mistakes you can’t just stop. Instead you have to work hard to make up for the mistake you did. It has taught me to swallow my pride when I mess up and continue to work hard because the game of life won’t stop for you either.
Q: What do you like best about Multnomah’s team?
A: I really enjoy being on this Multnomah team because it is nice to play with players who all believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. Instead of getting mad at each other after the game and blaming others like my other club teams; they find a way to keep their heads up and move on. They do not take things personally and that has helped us to stay close and connected through this season.
Q: How can the Multnomah student body support your team?
A: Honestly the Multnomah student body has been excellent in supporting our soccer team because even though we are getting destroyed by the other team, they still choose to stay the whole game and find something to cheer about. I love our student body and could not thank them enough for their support!
