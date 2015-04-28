|Preston Brooks
by Laura Joy Griffith
What’s it like to be a business major at Multnomah University? Three business majors, Lindsey Weaver, Preston Brooks and Grant Warner, share their experiences.
Preston Brooks always knew he wanted to be a business major. “Business runs the earth,” he says, “and I plan to use it as a tool to accomplish my goals.” When he came to Multnomah, he immediately joined the business program. Not so with Lindsey Weaver and Grant Warner: she switched in from elementary ed and he from pastoral. For Lindsey, all it took was one elementary ed class and knew she needed to make a change: “I realized that teaching wasn’t my calling. I had thought about being a business major before, and after thinking and praying about it I decided to switch. I am so happy I made this decision. I have always wanted to be a leader, but I didn’t quite know in which capacity. Being in the business administration program has really helped me define what I want to do.” Grant switched from the pastoral major when he “realized that [pastoral ministry] was not God’s plan for me and that business was a more appropriate major for me.”
|Lindsey Weaver
Business has turned out to be a good fit for Preston, Lindsey, and Grant. What is unique about Multnomah’s business program sit the integration with faith. Preston has enjoyed learning not just business concepts, but the moral implications and principles behind those concepts. This, he says, is one of the strengths of the business professors at Multnomah. Grant also appreciates the professors in the program: “They understand how the world works, and our classes are usually discussion- and student-led.” Lindsey agrees that the professors are experienced and knowledgeable: “They make our classes extremely relevant to the world of business today, and that’s really exciting.”
Preston and Lindsey agree that people in other majors sometimes get the impression that the business major isn’t about building up the kingdom of God—that it’s all about the money. “In reality,” Preston says, “business is a powerful tool to spread the kingdom because of the resource of assets that can be shared.” Grant would like to point out that some people also think the business major is really easy, but really it’s just fun.
|Grant Warner
One of the best things about a degree in business is that it is so versatile. Preston wants to use his degree to work for a company in the world of athletics, maybe “a sport apparel company like Nike or a sports team like the Trailblazers,” he says. “I plan to use my Bible Theology major in tandem, using the knowledge I have gained to change the nasty face that business has adopted.” Lindsey wants to work for a large company, maybe as a department head or branch manager. Grant doesn’t know yet exactly where God is leading him, but with a business degree, the possibilities are endless!
So besides that awesome diploma, what kind of a lasting impact does the Multnomah business program leave on its students? Grant declares that he has learned to work with other people well, which is an important skill anywhere but especially in the world of business: “I’ve learned a lot of teamwork, and it’s been great to apply what I’m learning in class to my current job.” Lindsey has been struck by the impact for God a business leader can have: “It is really exciting to learn about how we can have just as much of an impact for Christ in the marketplace as a pastor can in a church.” Preston has learned that knowledge is a key part of success, but also that “business is all about relationships.”
$9 Million Fraud Judgment Against Antony Gordon In Federal CourtReplyDelete
This fraud judgment has led to Antony Gordon’s Chapter Seven bankruptcy, which is a straight liquidation.
This (2:13-ap-01536-DS 1568931 Ontario Ltd., an Ontario (Canada Corporati v. Gordon et al) looks like a $9 million dollar fraud judgment in federal court against Rabbi Chanan (Antony) Gordon (an attorney, motivational speaker, and hedge fund manager).
http://www.lukeford.net/blog/?p=59030