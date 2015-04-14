Bonnie Lundgren: Psychology Major

Why did you choose this program?
|Bonnie Lundgren
Well, I shouldn't have been, but I was surprised when I realized I needed to take psychology to get into counseling. I was also a little uncertain because my mother has been emotionally advised as a child by a guy who was a war veteran and psychology major. I attended community college for over a year, and half-way through I had this summer where I complained repeatedly to God that I was tired of trying to pick a major. I asked for him to "just tell me" for several months... finally, he did. Grief counseling. For every other suggestion, I’d had an argument or rebuttal, but not this one. A few months later, God asked me to attend Multnomah, which I was familiar with because my mom was an alumnus. I found they had a program for me, and my doubts are gone. Taking psychology at Multnomah is amazing.
What do you like best about your program?
Well, I have had great professors - Dave Jongeward, Elliott Lawless, Brandi Walters, Garrett Baldwin. The perspectives they share encourage me to view human internal workings in a way which is respectful without letting people of the hook for sin. Getting to know other psych majors is fun, too, but it's definitely the best to be able to understand that God cares about psychology - he made us how we are, and now I get to honor him in my study of it!
What misconceptions do people in other majors have about yours?
That it's really a general degree... just for fun, maybe, or so you can put something official on your transcript. I also find that I'm viewed as looking for the opportunity to psychoanalyze every person I meet, which just isn't true. That misconception has had me hesitant to share things I notice, even with those closest to me. I'm working on it, though. If I wasn't in this major, no one would question my observations about others' personalities and behaviors.
How do you hope to use your degree?
Obviously, I'm looking forward to several years of additional work to get established as a counselor. My heart for reconciliation and healthy processing of traumatic events, coupled with tires to Crisis Response International (who have been working with Syrian refugees lately) may lead me towards short-term disaster-based overseas ministry. But we'll see. It depends a lot on my husband, and who knows? We could have little ones to factor in by then.
How have you been impacted by being in this program?
I've learned to recognize certain negative behavior patterns in myself and others, cultivated empathy for the broken, remembered that even secular experts may have some truths to share with the rest of us (if we can humbly accept that and discern what is true versus misinterpretation), and I have gained greater longing to see God's redemption fully unfold on earth as it is in heaven.
What are you looking forward to about the rest of your time in this program?
As many fascinating classes as possible and, surprisingly, for another Lawless test... that man has a hidden genius for making students snicker over what should be simple multiple-choice questions. Until then, grace from my soul, spirit... and/or mind, to each of my reader's.
