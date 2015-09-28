Welcome to Muse Blog 2015-1016

A Note from the Editor: Hello Lions and welcome to the new Muse Blog for the new school year! Muse stands for Multnomah University Student Expression. This blog is a place for all students of Multnomah to express their lives through work such as poetry, fiction, short stories, essays, photography and interviews about areas of life. If you wish to submit anything or would like to be interviewed for a later post, please email multnomahmuse@gmail.com. This is the student lead blog, so it really does begin and end with the students! Thank you!
-Daniel Gillespie, Muse Editor, 2015-16
SGA Communications Coordinator, 2015-16
No comments:
Post a Comment