Fashion, Style, or Both?

|Coco Chanel
Coco Chanel said, “Fashion fades; only style remains the same.” What is the difference between fashion and style? Aren’t they both about wearing the right clothes—clothes that are in vogue? I propose that fashion is about societal trends, but style is about personal expression.
“Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.” Coco Chanel said that, too. In the 1920’s, women began wearing short skirts to express their sexual independence. It happened again in the 1960’s. Cultural trends created clothing trends. When society changed, so did fashion. Every season, designers parade their creations up and down the runway, and magazine editors make this accessible in hundreds of pages of glossy photos. Fashion changes every season, every month, every day, swayed by innumerable cultural influences.
Nina Garcia said, “Style is a deeply personal expression of who you are, and every time you dress, you are asserting a part of yourself.” Style is not about what fashion editors or bloggers are saying; it is about what you choose to put on in the morning. Miuccia Prada said, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world.” Emma Watson said, “There’s nothing interesting about looking perfect—you lose the point. You want what you’re wearing to say something about you, about who you are.” What kind of person are you? Your clothes tell your story.
I find the distinction between fashion and style incredible freeing for someone like me with a tight budget. Fashion is an expensive hobby; style is an acquired skill. Vivienne Westwood said, “Buy less, choose well, and do it yourself!” In other words, forget fashion—acquire style.
