Club Corner: M.A.F.I.A

M.A.F.I.A. (short for Missionaries and Friends in America) started about six years ago as a club for MK’s (Missionary Kids, Military Kids, Multicultural Kids, and Moocher Kids), international students, and for people who have an affinity for foreign culture and exotic food. It is Multnomah’s longest running club and has a rich history with its roots digging into the Dave Jongeward era.
What does a typical meeting look like?
A typical meeting always includes delicious free food and conversation about different cultures with people who share similar interests.
Meeting Times: every other Thursday at 6 pm.
How do interested students get involved?
Many cultures encourage people “dropping in” and sharing food, so feel free to just drop on by at your leisure. (We don’t bite, I promise.) Contact Becky Gerhardus either in-person or through email (rgerhardus@my.multnomah.edu) with questions and for more information.
