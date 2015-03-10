Phidias' Zeus

by Hogan Schaak
Stone carved by patient visionary
Rounded and rigid and strong,
Why in the form of man
Do you vaunt yourself so long?
Not borne out to be buried
Or ere to woman married.
Eternal bachelor - Stealing lusty views.
Actor - ever waiting on your cues.
In image lies your trick,
Upon your vestige is your power.
For if frame by man be reached
Can not same greatness then be breached?
Eyeless. - beholder reflected in you,
Filling breasts with empty air
Till every head bears Caesar's wreath
And reigns - desert dwelling Chief.
You confidently scorn us
While inspiring with hope.
Gazing fraily feel I safety,
But too long wraps rounded rope.
No comments:
Post a Comment