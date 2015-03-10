Tuesday, March 10, 2015

Phidias' Zeus

by Hogan Schaak


Stone carved by patient visionary
Rounded and rigid and strong,
Why in the form of man
Do you vaunt yourself so long?

Not borne out to be buried
Or ere to woman married.
Eternal bachelor - Stealing lusty views.
Actor - ever waiting on your cues.

In image lies your trick,
Upon your vestige is your power.
For if frame by man be reached
Can not same greatness then be breached?

Eyeless. - beholder reflected in you,
Filling breasts with empty air
Till every head bears Caesar's wreath
And reigns - desert dwelling Chief.

You confidently scorn us
While inspiring with hope.
Gazing fraily feel I safety,
But too long wraps rounded rope.

The Statue of Zeus at Olympia was a giant seated figure,
about 42 ft tall, made by the Greek sculptor Phidias around
435 BC.  No copy of the statue has ever been found, and
details of its form are known only from ancient Greek
descriptions and representations on coins. (Wikipedia)

