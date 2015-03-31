Coffee with Dr. Harper

|Dr. Harper
multnomah.edu
by Laura Joy Griffith
I am sitting at a round table in the back of Roger’s Café when Dr. Brad Harper comes striding into the coffee shop, waving at students and looking around for me. Once he finds me and is settled into the chair next to me with a latte to warm his hands, I begin to ask him questions I think will be on the hearts of Multnomah students: “What do students talk about when they come to your office?” After a moment of thought, he looks me in the eyes and tells me that at least once a semester, a Multnomah student comes out to him, confessing that they struggle with same-sex attraction. Usually, he says, they have not told anyone else. This, he presumes, is because being gay is taboo in the Multnomah culture, but he has always been open about the fact that his son is gay and that they have a great relationship. “What do you say to them?” I ask, to which he replies simply, “Mostly I listen and assure them of God’s love.” Listening and affirmation are key, he insists. His job is not to give them answers so much as to walk with them as they explore what it means to live a life that honors God and find friends who love them for who they really are.Some Multnomah students—undoubtedly more than we presume—struggle with being gay.
A more mundane struggle—but one that is just as real and troublesome—is the difficulty so many students have with the school system. Dr. Harper says that his ideal environment for teaching theology would be at a cabin in the wilderness with fifteen students who live together and work for their own survival. But we don’t get to learn theology in that environment. Instead, we learn it in eight o’clock classes and from Grudem’s Systematic Theology and by citing sources in MLA format. This system works great for some students, but for many students, it seems to be constantly undermining their ability to succeed. Realistically, Dr. Harper says, sometimes you just have to suck it up and jump through the hoops, because the ideal environment is impractical. Nonetheless, both students who excel in the system and those who struggle must also remember that getting good grades is not the most important thing in life. “You have to be careful not to equate success in the system with success at education or success in life, “Dr. Harper says. Just because we’re good at school and work well in the system doesn’t mean we’re getting a good education. We need to ask ourselves, “What does it really mean for me to be educated?” It probably doesn’t mean getting straight A’s.
At Multnomah, we question and analyze so many of the beliefs we have grown up simply accepting. Often it feels like the very foundations of our faith are being shaken. (Wait, premillennialism isn’t the only view??!) But through it all, we never want to lose our faith in the good God of the Bible. According to Dr. Harper, Multnomah provides an ideal situation to explore without getting lost. “Honestly,” he says, “I think you’ve got one of the best places on the planet to do that, now in 2015.” Multnomah professors are careful to provide honest representations of opposing views, rather than setting up straw-man arguments. Students need to realize how legitimate other views are so that when they get out into the real world, they don’t question the reliability of their teachers. Multnomah is safe, Dr. Harper says: here you won’t be judged for asking questions, and you won’t be allowed to wander off into pluralism. Multnomah encourages students to foster their relationship with Christ, keeping love for God and others at the center. Bottom line? “Hang on to Christ. It’s not about the answers to all the questions.”
No comments:
Post a Comment